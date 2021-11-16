Nomination, expression of interest forms for Ekiti, Osun polls cost N22.5m – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a total cost of N22.5 million for its nomination and expression of interest forms for members aspiring to contest for the party’s ticket ahead of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

This was contained in the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections released by the National Secretary of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudode.

“The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5 million,” the document obtained by Channels Television on Tuesday said. “While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5 million. “However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.”

Akpanudode stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 18 and July 16, 2022, to conduct the elections in Ekiti and Osun States respectively. He explained that the timeline approved by the APC leadership was released in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.