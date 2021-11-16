NUPENG threatens nationwide strike, issues FG 14-day ultimatum

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike and issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government. NUPENG said it would commence a nationwide strike if some legitimate welfare and membership-related issues are not conclusively addressed at the end of the period.

The ultimatum was contained in a statement released on Monday and jointly signed by NUPENG President, Williams Akhoreha and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi. The union said the decision was reached during a special national delegates conference convened last Thursday.

“We write to convey to the public and all relevant government agencies the resolution of the Special National Delegates Conference to issue a 14-day notice of a nationwide industrial action if some legitimate welfare and membership related issues that have been variously resolved in our favour even by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment are not adequately and conclusively addressed and resolved within the next fourteen days.

“This ultimatum takes effect from Monday 15th November 2021,” the statement read in part.