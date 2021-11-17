12 suspects arraigned over killing of police officer in Lagos

Police authorities in Lagos State say they have arrested 12 suspects in connection with the murder of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kazeem Abonde. Abonde, a lawyer, was six months away from retirement before he was killed on September 23 during a raid on criminal hideouts at Ajao Estate.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the suspects who were nabbed after investigation would be charged to court on Wednesday. “The arrest of one Ismaila Abdullahi Haruna, aged 23 years, and 11 other suspects was made possible as a result of a four-week intensive but diligent investigation carried out by crack detectives of the Command,” the statement read.

“The suspects, who confessed to the crimes of conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and willful damage, were arrested in their criminal hideouts in Lagos and Nasarawa States where they were hibernating to evade arrest after the dastardly act. “During interrogation, the suspects gave a blow-by-blow account of how the brutal attack on the deceased police officer and other injured police officers was carried out and the criminal roles each played. Their arrest was facilitated by credible, actionable intelligence.”

Ajisebutu also said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, thanked the Abonde family and the public for their patience, understanding, and support.