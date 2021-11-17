Buhari presides over FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over a virtual Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja. It is the first such meeting to be chaired by the President since he travelled out of the country for the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other engagements.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, were among those physically in attendance. Also present were National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others include Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba. The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, and other cabinet members attended the meeting virtually from their various offices in the nation’s capital.