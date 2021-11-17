Comedian ‘Cute Abiola’ is in our custody – Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy has announced that popular comedian, Cute Abiola, is in their custody and not missing. A comedian Mr Macaroni had earlier on Tuesday taken to his Instagram page to announce that his colleague Cute Abiola was missing since Monday, November 15 when he went to his office at Navy town.

The Navy in a statement signed on Wednesday by Commodore Suleman Dahun said Cute Abiola, with real name Abdulgafar A. A is Naval personnel and is being held in his unit for violating the Armed Forces of Nigeria social media policy. The statement was titled, ‘Cute Abiola Is Not Missing – Navy.’ It reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to an online newstory which claims that naval personnel, OSCOMP Abdulgafar AA, who incidentally is a popular comedian known as Cute Abiola, has gone missing.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to categorically debunk this false news report currently trending online. “OSCOMP Abdulgafar is currently under custody in his unit for breaching the Armed Forces Social Media Policy and refusal to obey particular orders. The Nigerian Navy wishes to avail itself of this incident to remind its personnel to comply with the provisions of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy in their usage of social media platforms.

“The Policy, amongst others, is emplaced to protect their personal safety and security as well as the information integrity of the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”