Lekki Toll Gate JPI report: Jandor urges Sanwo-olu to resign, says Lagosians can no longer tolerate a lying Governor

Following the findings of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to unravel the unfortunate incident of October, 20, 2021, at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has berated the Governor for lying to Lagosians, urging him to do the honourable thing by resigning his position immediately.

It would be recalled that youths across the country held #EndSars protests between October 8 to October 20, 2021. The Lekki toll gate, an epicentre of the Lagos protests witnessed a peaceful protest until the sad incident of October, 20, 2021 where some of the protesters were reportedly shot and killed by soldiers and policemen. Recall also that on October, 21, 2021, a day after the incident, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu who initially denied reports of any loss of lives, later admitted in an interview with a CNN journalist, Becky Anderson, that “only two persons were killed”. The Governor had also denied his role in the invitation of the Army in the unfortunate incident.

Jandor had in a statement after the incident stated that “the peaceful protests got escalated to shocking dimensions, largely due to poor judgement and ill-timed decisions of the government”. He also stated that the buck passing and blame game by the Governor was untenable noting that the capacity of the Governor as the Chief Security Officer of the state requires him to take responsibility for the security of Lagosians.

Reacting to findings in the report submitted by the panel to the Governor on Monday, Jandor stated that the revelations have exposed the governor as a serial liar that is insensitive to the plight of Lagosians. He then urged the Governor to do the honourable thing “In other climes, we would not even be having the discussion on whether the Governor should resign at this juncture. He has lost the confidence of Lagosians on several issues. Twice, he lied on the number of casualties of the Lekki incident.

He added: The panel report has clearly indicted the Governor as being culpable. The casualty figure and the government’s involvement in the invitation of the Army in the panel’s report have exposed the Governor as a serial liar. The honourable thing for him to do is to resign and stop deceiving Lagosians who are constantly at the receiving end of his maladministration”.