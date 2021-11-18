Four dead, others trapped as another building collapses in Lagos

Four persons have died and five others rescued as a building under construction collapsed in the Badagry area of Lagos State on Wednesday. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the figures in an update.

“Nine Casualties who were construction workers were recorded of which five adult males were rescued and taken to the hospital for medical treatment while four adult males were recovered dead from the rubbles and taken to Badagry General Hospital by Police Officers from Area K in the company of family members for documentation,” the agency posted on its social media handle.

Earlier, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had said that the victims, who were mainly construction workers, were rescued with varying degrees of injury but in stable condition and been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“However, 4 (four) adults male have been recovered (unconscious) thus far as the Nigerian Police, Morogbo Division, and the community dwellers are complementing the efforts of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said about the building located at Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon in Badagry.