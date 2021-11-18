Lagos Govt urges ‘restraint’ over #EndSARS panel report

The Lagos State Government has called for restraint over the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters. On Monday, the Panel submitted its report to the Lagos State Government.

However, a leaked version of the report indicting the state government and the Nigerian Army was released on the Internet. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has set up a committee to review the panel’s report, which is yet to be released officially.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the state government has recognised the various reactions that have trailed the report.

“The Lagos State Government has noted the various reactions that have followed the submission of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters,” he said.