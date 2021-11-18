Rohr to know fate next week, says Sports Minister

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, will know his fate next week, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said. The minister gave the hint during the weekly ministerial briefing in Abuja on Thursday, days after Nigeria endured a nervy 1-1 draw with minnows, Cape Verde, to book a spot in the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Tuesday’s outing had renewed calls for the sacking of the German gaffer who has been in charge of the Super Eagles since 2016 but Dare said a decision on Rohr’s future would depend on a report to be submitted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the coming days. According to him, the football body’s report would contain a review of the team’s performances in recent times.

His ministry follows due process in addressing issues concerning the national team and their coaching staff before actions are taken, Dare explained during the meeting organised by the presidential media team at the State House. Dare has, however, assured of his ministry backing to ensure the three-time African champions make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The minister’s comment is the latest in reignited calls for the sack of the Super Eagles coach.

Nigeria’s recent performances, including a shocking home defeat to lowly-rated Central Africa Republic (CAR), were followed by a drab 1-1 draw against Cape Verde in Lagos. That was enough to see Nigeria to the play-off stage of the qualification race for the quadrennial competition billed for the Middle East country.