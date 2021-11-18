Steven Gerrard says it is ‘unfair’ to call Aston Villa ‘stepping stone’ to Liverpool job

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says it is “very unfair” to call the club a stepping stone towards his dream of one day becoming Liverpool manager. Gerrard left Scottish side Rangers to takeover at the Midlands club after they sacked Dean Smith. The 41-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Villa.

“I’m all-in and I will give this job everything that it needs for it to be a success. I’ll be 100% committed and so will my staff,” said Gerrard. “[It’s] very unfair and you’ll never hear me saying it’s a stepping stone. For me, I’m really honoured and proud to be in this position.” Former England captain Gerrard played 710 games and scored 186 goals for Liverpool during a 17-year career at Anfield, winning eight major trophies, including the Champions League in 2005.

“There is nothing wrong in football with having dreams and aspirations but Liverpool have got a world class coach [in Jurgen Klopp] that they are very happy with,” he added. “If he was to sign a lifetime deal right now, then I would be very happy for them and him.” Gerrard will return to Anfield when his new side play Liverpool on 11 December and said Klopp had been in touch with him following his Villa appointment. “He’s a great man and a great coach. I think Liverpool are very lucky to have him at the helm and I’m a Liverpool fan so long may that continue,” said Gerrard.

“He sent me a message and said he’s looking forward to a big hug on the side on 11 December so it’s something for me to look forward to.”