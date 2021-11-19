There are documents to defend report of #EndSARS Panel – Adegboruwa

A member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, says there are documents to defend the report submitted by the panel to the government.

He said this on Friday in a statement titled ‘EndSARS Panel: I Acted on The Mandate of The Governor’, in reaction to the remarks by one of the senior counsels to the state government at the panel. Although he did not name the lawyer, Adegboruwa noted that the legal practitioner asked Nigerians to reject the report of the panel because he (Adegboruwa) signed it and was not present at some of the sittings.

“There are documents to back up and defend the report submitted to the governor by the panel, but I have chosen to defer to His Excellency and to await the White Paper as promised because I believe that the governor meant well in setting up the panel and giving us free hand to operate. “I appeal to His Excellency to continue in that note of sincerity,” said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“There is no minority report from the panel as the report submitted to the governor on November 15, 2021, was unanimously endorsed by all members of the panel, who worked tirelessly, day and night, to serve the government and the people, even at great risks to their health, personal safety, career and family obligations, and their general well-being.