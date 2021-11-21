Jandor visits Frontline Ojo politician, Aliu Akinwonmi, urges Lagosians to effect desirable change in 2023

Few weeks after the historic visit of a Frontline Ojo Politician, Pa Aliu Akinwonmi, to the Liberty Place headquarters of Lagos4Lagos movement, the Lead Visioner,, Dr. Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has visited the Ojo political leader in his Ajangbadi, Ojo community. The visit follows Jandor’s earlier interactive meetings with various interest groups and political stakeholders in the Badagry Division. It would be recalled that Jandor had earlier visited Esa, Ojo and Badagry both in Badagry Division.

Speaking at a gathering organized for Jandor and his team, Pa Aliu Akinwonmi urged the youths to queue behind one of their own, who he described as the “trailblazer of his generation”. He promised to deploy his political structure to the success of Jandor 2023 Guber project. The foremost grassroots mobilizer hailed Jandor for his courage to change the status quo that has put Badagry Division on the back seat of political consideration in Lagos. Pa Akinwonmi revealed that he decided to join the movement because of Jandor’s attribute of bravery and forthrightness, which he equally shares.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of Ojo residents including Aworis, non-indigenes, Arewa, Ndigbo, South-South communities, Jandor decried the neglect of the Badagry Division by successive administration in Lagos noting that the Division had suffered neglect in terms of infrastructure and executive representation at the state level. He further said:”It is laughable that the best position the ruling party in Lagos can offer the Badagry Division, which has never produced a Governor, is the position of party chairman. Funny enough, the puppet chairman who was picked from my ward, was apparently given the position, to hoodwink the Badagry Division.

Speaking to the Hausa, Ndigbo, South-South communities and non-indigenes, Jandor reiterated that the essence of Lagos4Lagos movement is a Lagos that works for all irrespective of class, creed, religion or political affiliation. According to the Lagos4Lagos founder, the movement soaring popularity among different socio-cultural and political groups has further lent credence to the acceptability of the movement. He added that Lagosians were unanimous in their frustration with those currently running the state and their paymasters.

Jandor then urged Lagos residents to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to make the desirable change to usher in a sensitive and masses-friendly government in 2023.