‘Okadas being used for crime’: Lagos crushes over 400 motorcycles

The Lagos State Police Taskforce has crushed over 400 motorcycles seized from defaulting riders across the state. Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who witnessed the crushing on Saturday, said the act will serve as deterrent to others. The seizure of the motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, is a penalty for breaking a law that restricts the two-wheel machine from some routes in the state.

“Over the years, we’ve observed that the motorcycles we are seeing here now have been part of the instrument they use in committing crime. When somebody is to be kidnapped, they (do it) with Okada, when somebody’s bag is snatched at the bus-stop, they do that. With the traffic now, Okadas are being used to commit crime,” Mr Odumosu said.

“And because of this now, the state government, in its wisdom, decided that Okadas should be restricted in some areas of the state. “We have started this enforcement for a long time, yet they are still in town, because Rome was not built in a day. But we will not give them breathing space. “Some people have insinuated that we sell back the Okadas to those we collect them from, thereby recycling it. That’s why we decided that let the Doubting Thomases know that we don’t sell Okada.

“The law says they should be crushed once they are impounded. And that’s why we decided to demonstrate this.”