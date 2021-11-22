Gareth Southgate: England manager signs new contract through to December 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract to keep him in the role until December 2024. Southgate, whose previous contract was set to run out after the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar, has been manager of the national side since November 2016.

He led England to the final of Euro 2020 – their best men’s performance in 55 years – in July. “It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. We have a great opportunity in front of us,” he said. Southgate will oversee England’s progress at next year’s World Cup, which runs from 21 November-18 December, and the qualification stages for Euro 2024, with the tournament taking place from 14 June-14 July.

Assistant manager Steve Holland has also agreed a new deal through to the end of 2024. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players and support team for their hard work,” Southgate said. “I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future.”