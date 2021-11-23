Nigerian Air Traffic controllers threaten strike after colleague’s death

Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association has lamented poor working conditions and threatened industrial action following the death of their colleague, Aniekan Effiong Inuk, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The group in a statement jointly signed on Tuesday by their President and Secretary, Abayomi Agoro and Agbonlahor Felix said in the last two years, they have lost nine members on active service due to stress-related health complications which seem associated with poor working conditions and inadequate staffing. The association also gave an ultimatum of two weeks commencing from the date of the press release for their demands to be addressed otherwise “we cannot guarantee industrial harmony.”

They also announced the commencement of three-hour flow control for two days to press home their demands. “Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA) rose from an emergency meeting conveyed over the tragic, painful, and avoidable exit of one of our diligent and dedicated colleague, Mr. Aniekan Effiong Inuk in the early hours of Monday November 22, 2021.

“Several appeals to management and other stakeholders in the industry and inactions by appropriate managers on communiqués from the Association’s past Annual General Meetings had failed to address the issues.