Tambuwal signs Child Protection Act into law

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has assented to the Child Protection Bill, earlier passed by the state House of Assembly. The law was signed on Monday, in a ceremony attended by the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, as well as other development partners and members of the Children Parliament in Sokoto State.

According to the governor, since the enactment of the Child Rights Act in 2003, domesticating the law in the state has been very difficult due to cultural and lifestyle differences. But with its current passage, he believes it will enhance the conditions of children in the state and protect them against all sorts of abuses.

Governor Tambuwal also commended the effort of the state assembly, the role of the Sultan of Sokoto and the Sultanate council, CSOs and other stakeholders that culminated in the signing of the law.