Bill to regulate broadcast practice scales second reading at House of Reps

A bill to regulate the broadcast profession in Nigeria has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives. The bill, sponsored by Representative Olaifa Aremu, seeks to establish a broadcasting practitioners’ council charged with the responsibility of formal admission, certification, and registration of persons seeking to become broadcasters.

The council shall also be responsible for regulating and controlling the conduct of the practice of broadcast journalism, as well as to conduct examinations in the profession and award certificates or diplomas to successful candidates.

According to the bill, a person shall be qualified to practice as a broadcaster or be identified as a broadcaster only if he or she has acquired or attained the prescribed academic or standard of training set by the council and he has been so certified and registered to practice as a broadcaster by the Council, or if prior to the commencement of the Act, he has acquired requisite practical knowledge, training or experience in a recognized academic institution or broadcasting station or organisation which shall entitle the Council upon verification to certify him as a broadcaster and register him to continue to practice as such.

Having tabled it at the floor of the House of Reps, the bill will now be subjected to a public hearing.