Burial service holds in Yola for slain Brigadier-General, four other soldiers

The burial service of Brigadier-General Zirkushu Dzarma and four other soldiers who died fighting against Boko Haram terrorists was held on Friday at the Saint Stephen’s Protestant Church in Yola, Adamawa State.

The names of the other late soldiers are: Major Luka Barde, Lance Corporal Simon Solomon, Pte. Chagumeji Victor and Pte. Danyaro Umar.

Dignitaries at the funeral included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Deputy-Governor of Adamawa State, Crowther Seth, and heads of security agencies in the state.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, was also expected at the ceremony but was yet to arrive as of the time of this reporting. The soldiers are to be buried at the military cemetery of 23 brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yola.