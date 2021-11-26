‘Nigerians deserve to live in peace,’ Buhari orders security agencies to intensify efforts

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed charges to all security agencies to double down on their response to all those challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and creating insecurity through criminality in whatever way.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this after a Security Council meeting presided by President Buhari on Thursday at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

He told State House correspondents that the meeting which lasted more than four hours also discussed the resurgence of criminal activities along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway. “The President said that we are not yet where we should be; that Nigerians deserve to live in peace,” the minister said. “We appreciate the fact that we are in the season of festivity.

“So, all agencies – committed to providing security for Nigerians and the maintenance of law and order – have been ordered to improve on their activities, intensify surveillance, and minimise if not eliminate totally any threat, and you will see an improved response to all those challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria in whatever form and creating insecurity in whatever form anywhere.”