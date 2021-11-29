Nigerian Economy: AFCFTA engage the states on how to improve IGR

The National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA says it has achieved its objective of ensuring that across the 36 states at subnational levels there is an understanding of what the AfCFTA is all about.

Secretary of the National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu made this known, at press briefing to end a three-day Subnational Strategy Workshop organised by the National Action Committee on AfCFTA in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Abuja. He says the outcome of the meeting has enhanced the delegates knowledge on the implementation of AFCFTA in their states

He says there is need for the state to look at the internal capacity so as to improve the IGR of the state. He noted that if the region’s focus on specific products and services it will be easier to solve core issues of funding and value chain. He stated that the workshop which was aimed at working with states and local government to achieve defined strategies for AfCFTA has representatives from 31 states out of 36 states and the FCT.

Anatogu added that the National Action Committee on AfCFTA will work with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the National Economic Council to present 2022 work programme.