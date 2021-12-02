BREAKING: Court orders DSS to allow Nnamdi Kanu maximum comfort, practice his faith in detention

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow the leader of the proscribed IPOB group, Nnamdi Kanu to have maximum possible comfort while in their custody.

The trial judge Justice Binta Nyako who gave the order on Thursday also ordered the DSS to allow Nnamdi Kanu to have a change of clothes, give him medical attention and allow him to practice his faith.

Justice Nyako said the matter for the day, was for abridgment of time. The judge also brought further hearing of the case forward by a day (January 18, 2022), from the initial date of (January 19) for a hearing of pending applications which includes the jurisdiction of the court and competence of the charge.

The shift in the trial date follows the abridgment of time granted by the Judge after a plea to that effect.