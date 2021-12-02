Emirates Airlines announces resumption of services in Nigeria after 10 months

Emirates Airlines will resume its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria on 5th December 2021. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrier made this known via a statement issued on Thursday.

The resumption of services comes 10 months after the carrier suspended flights to Nigeria after a diplomatic row between the two countries over COVID-19 protocols. “Emirates will resume its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from 5 December 2021, offering customers enhanced connectivity to and through Dubai,” the airline said.

“The world’s largest international airline will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai, which remains a highly popular holiday and business destination. It’ll also enable travellers to safely connect via Dubai to the Emirates network of over 120 global destinations.

“Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.