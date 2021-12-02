JUST IN: Reps invite INEC Chairman over cost of direct primaries

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution to invite the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu to brief the House on the cost of conducting direct primaries in the country.

The motion to invite the INEC boss was raised by Representative Leke Abejide who informed the House that it was important to address the rumours of the cost of the direct primaries.

The INEC Chairman is to appear before the Committees on Appropriations and Electoral Matters to speak on the issue. Abejide said there are rumours that it will cost N500 billion to conduct direct primaries.