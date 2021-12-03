Expo 2020 Dubai: No better time to work together for a brighter future than now – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on countries, businesses, and individuals to work together to overcome challenges and make the world a better place. The President made the call on Friday during Nigeria’s National Day ceremony at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

“There is no better time to work together for a brighter future than now,” the President said during his speech at the ceremony which he attended with top government officials from Nigeria. “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future; the theme of the ongoing Expo has placed a moral burden on all relevant shareholders across national boundaries.

“Therefore, the Nigerian delegation is participating in this Expo with great prospects for positive outcomes while assuring the world of our determination and readiness to partner with relevant investors in our bid to tackle a number of challenges to make Nigeria a better country.”

President Buhari described the theme of the event as apt, saying it has put forward the challenge to demand the desired future. He also called on business leaders to partner with Nigeria and explore the business opportunities on offer in the country. The President, who congratulates the UAE authorities and the people on the occasion, decried the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the event from taking place last year.