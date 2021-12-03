Okowa commissions N3.2B SOSAMEDIC, prays for Tambuwal’s Elevation

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has praised his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal for the Construction a N3.2 billion state of the art Sokoto State Advanced Medical Diagnostic Center (SOSAMEDIC). While commissioning the project in Sokoto State, Okowa prayed for the elevation of Tambuwal to a higher pedestal.

A statement made available to Journalists by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Sokoto State Governor, Muhammad Bello noted that Okowa commended Tambuwal on the way he relates with his people saying that is what Nigeria needs. “You are a man of peace who is always ready to build bridges. We are very thankful that God has ensured that you have held several positions. My prayers for you is that God will elevate you,” Okowa emphasised. He congratulated Governor Tambuwal for thinking about the people, as he said the project was for the people and one that they would cherish long even after his tenure as Governor.

“I am not surprised that you are able to render services to your people in such a manner that they are happy, because you have always been focused and believed in your people and those of Nigeria,” Governor Okowa said. He said Governor Tambuwal whom he knew as a Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, understands the nation, humble and accommodating.

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal said that the project was a product of consultations with Sultan Abubakar before the draft proposal of an annual budget a couple of years ago. Harping on the need to further strengthen the ties of unity across the country, the Governor pointed out that the state doesn’t discriminate against other Nigerians living in it. Governor Tambuwal pointed out that the state doesn’t discriminate against other Nigerians living there and stressed the need for national cohesion, integration and good governance as against divisive partisan politics.