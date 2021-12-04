We are determined to investigate death of Dowen College student – Delta Govt

The Delta State Government has vowed to investigate the controversial death of the Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. student.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor Okowo said he was fully in support of the Lagos State Government’s decision to launch an investigation into the death of Sylvester, who is also a native of Warri South LGA in Delta State. “Last night, I spoke to Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, the father of late Sylvester Oromoni Jr., the Dowen College student who unfortunately died under very controversial and unclear circumstances.

“During the call, I expressed my agreement with the decision of the Lagos State government to launch an investigation into the death of Sylvester, a native of Warri South LGA in Delta State. “As a government that places priority on the lives of our citizens within and outside the state, we are determined to pursue this case to the end.

“The matter must be investigated, perpetrators apprehended, punished, and made an example of, to serve as a very strong deterrence against future occurrences,” Governor Okowa said in a statement.