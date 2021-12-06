JAMB to clear backlog of 706,189 illegal admissions – Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it would soon begin to clear the backlog of illegal admissions conducted by tertiary education institutions in the country. JAMB had recently uncovered 706,189 illegal admissions by universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other related institutions.

Speaking after receiving the Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN’s) Award of Excellence on Friday in Abuja on Sunday, JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the move is to rescue students who have the requisite qualifications but were admitted illegally.

“On the issue of illegal admission that we want to put a halt to, we want to clear the backlog and ensure that those of them who have been improperly admitted but have the minimum qualification are rescued. “We want to continue the campaign to discourage those who are committing such illegal action to stop doing such,” Oloyede added.

The JAMB boss expressed deep appreciation to ECAN for considering him worthy of the award. He said: “We appreciate the gesture and I want to assure you that you have not done this in vain. The objective of presenting this award will be attained. The purpose is to be able to encourage us to do more of what has been assigned to us by the Federal Government. I assure you, we will deliver on the mandate.”