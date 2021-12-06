Jandor vows to wrest power from Lagos APC as Lagos4Lagos agrees to join PDP

After weeks of speculation on his next move, APC stalwart and Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has formally agreed to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in his quest to become the Executive Governor of Lagos come 2023. It would be recalled that Jandor’s next political move had become a subject of speculation following overtures from a PDP delegation led by Board of Trustees member, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi for Jandor to join its fold in his quest to actualize his 2023 Guber aspiration.

Recall also that the All Progressive Congress (APC) had made a counter move to halt Jandor from leaving the APC. At the behest of APC progressive Governors Forum, Governor Yahaya Bello had met Jandor at his Abuja home to appeal to him on how to resolve his long battle for justice and equity in the Lagos APC. Former Senate President and Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Saturday led another powerful delegation to invite Jandor to join Africa’s largest political party. The latest move comes after several other political and interest groups, including the third force comprising several political parties had also invited Jandor to join their fold.

In his remarks, Saraki noted that the Lagos4Lagos Movement’s giant killing strides have spread nationally like wildfire. He therefore commended the courage and bravery of Jandor to challenge the status quo in Lagos. He commended the earlier efforts of Lagos PDP to woo Jandor into its fold. “When I was made the Chairman of our National Reconciliation Committee, one of the things I told our members was that if we want to win power in Lagos, we must welcome other people from the other party to join forces with us to wrestle power from the APC. Again, I want to appeal to Jandor to join our party”.

In his remarks, Jandor noted that the movement had pursued all legal and constitutional means to pursue its aspiration in the APC. The Lagos4Lagos helmsman however expressed his dismay on how anti-democratic forces have held sway at the party, vowing to dislodge them in 2023. Reacting to Saraki’s plea, Jandor stated the Lagos4Lagos movement’s numerical strength has made the APC to become jittery. He stated that the movement will achieve its mission when it joins forces with a political party that has strong political structure like the movement.

“We have always said that our aspiration is to win the governorship election in Lagos in 2023. Of course, we have gotten assurances from the PDP on its seriousness to win election in Lagos. We had earlier told the Dokpesi-led delegation that we would take the party’s invitation to our members and executives at the state, LGA and 245 wards in Lagos.” He added: “We have met with our executives and today the disposition of our people shows we can move to the party where democratic ethos are respected and upheld. Officially, we will make a formal declaration to move to the PDP on the 18th of December, 2021.