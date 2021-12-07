Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund midfielder fined by German FA for referee comments

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been fined 40,000 euros (£34,000) by the German Football Association after questioning the appointment of referee Felix Zwayer for Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich.

Bellingham criticised Zwayer after Dortmund’s 3-2 defeat on Saturday, referring to the official’s six-month ban for a match-fixing scandal in 2005. The 18-year-old has been fined for “unsportsmanlike behaviour”. Dortmund will not appeal. During Saturday’s game, Zwayer turned down Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty before giving their rivals a spot-kick for a Mats Hummels handball. Robert Lewandowski scored it to give Bayern victory.

Speaking to Viaplay, Bellingham said: “You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect? “For me, it wasn’t [a penalty]. He [Hummels] is not even looking at the ball and he’s fighting to get it and it hits him. “You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game.”

Bayern’s win in ‘Der Klassiker’ saw them move four points clear of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.