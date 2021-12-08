Ojodu truck mishap: Jandor mourns, expresses concern over recurring death of children in Lagos

The Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has expressed shock over Tuesday accident which claimed the lives of students at Ojodu, Berger.

Jandor also expressed worry over the recurring killing of children in Lagos of recent. Describing that of Tuesday as deeply painful and sorrowful, Dr. Adediran sympathized with the families of the students praying the Almighty to console them at this trying moment.

While commiserating with the state Government on the sad incident, Jandor urged the government to investigate the alleged involvement of the State and Federal traffic officials in the accident.

He also urged residents of the area to refrain from taking laws into their hands and allow the authorities to do the needful.