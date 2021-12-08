Trailer Accident: President Buhari condoles with parents of Ojodu students

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of the Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along the Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

His condolences were conveyed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday. The President also extended condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School “over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident”.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery. A day after the incident, Tension was said to have been building around the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office in the Ojodu area of the state, creating fears that violence could break out in the area.