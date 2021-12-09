Buhari arrives in Lagos State on one-day visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lagos State on Thursday. Buhari touched down at the Presidential Lounge of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos in the early hours of the day. The President was received at the airport by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other officials.

During the visit, Buhari is expected to commission naval boats and helicopters and also attend the book launch of a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande. Prior to Thursday’s visit, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had issued a traffic advisory to commuters.

In a statement, LASTMA noted that the “Ahmadu Bello Way, from Adeola Odeku Intersection to Adetokunbo Ademola by Eko Hotels Roundabout will be temporarily closed to traffic and traffic diverted to Adeola Odeku, Akin Adesola to connect desired destination.

“Akin Adesola connecting Ahmadu Bello Way by IMB will be temporarily closed to traffic and traffic will be diverted to Oyin Jolayemi, Oko Awo and Sanusi Fafunwa to connect desired destinations.