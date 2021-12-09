Buhari inaugurates Nigeria-Made Vessel, reiterates support for Navy

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a locally made Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) 111 in Lagos State. The vessel was inaugurated on Thursday and is the third of its series to be built by the Nigerian Navy, according to a statement by a presidential aide, Femi Adesina.

He quoted his principal as saying during the event that the new inductions to the Naval fleet, would increase the agency’s capacity in securing the nation’s maritime domain. ‘‘We should note that we are in a critical period where our country is faced with a serious decline in our revenue and the security challenges we are facing,” Buhari added, urging the personnel to make good use of the platforms as well as maintain professionalism.

‘‘The present realities, therefore, call for prudent resource management, innovativeness, accountability and careful maintenance. I wish to reiterate that despite these challenges, our administration is very determined to ensure that the Navy is well supported to achieve its statutory responsibilities.

“Let me assure you that the Government will continue to support the ideals of the Nigerian Navy in the performance of its constitutional duties. God bless the Nigerian Navy, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Onward Together.”