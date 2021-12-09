Insecurity: Leverage more technology-driven solutions, Osinbajo urges security agencies

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has urged the security agencies to leverage more technology-driven solutions and intelligence-driven collaboration in order to improve the nation’s security architecture in line with global standards.

Osinbajo stated this at the graduation ceremony of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 14 at the National Institute for Security Studies, Bwari, Abuja. According to the Vice President, leveraging more on technology and collaborating intelligently will see the security agencies effectively tackle challenges nationwide. He noted the Buhari-led administration has and is still investing more in the sector.

President Buhari “has emphasized an approach that leverages inter-agency collaboration, joint operations, technology-driven enablers and the optimization of existing capabilities to avoid duplication of resources and expenditure,” Osinbajo stated.

The Vice President also noted the investments made and initiatives taken by the Administration to beef up the nation’s security architecture and protect the lives and property of Nigerians.