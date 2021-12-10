FG begins administration of COVID-19 booster shots

Nigeria on Friday started the administration of COVID-19 booster shots, days after the Federal Government approved the decision.

“Following the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Federal Government reviewed the country’s vaccination programme and resolved to introduce the booster dose using the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccine across the country,” the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said during the flag-off of vaccination for Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps. “This will take effect as from tomorrow, Friday the 10th of December 2021.”

At the event held in Abuja on Thursday, the NPHCDA boss also explained that the eligibility criteria for the booster jabs. “Eligibility for the booster dose includes being 18 years and above, fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” he noted.

“The time interval before the booster dose is at least six months for these vaccines, except the Johnson and Johnson which is at least two months.