Bode George welcomes Jandor into PDP, describes him as a true Omoluabi

Former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has hailed the massive support that greeted Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran’s (Jandor) movement into the PDP describing it as well deserving.

Bode George made the remarks while welcoming the Lagos4Lagos helmsman to the PDP. He expressed confidence in Jandor’s readiness to work aggressively to earn the party’s support for his aspiration. “I want to use this opportunity to welcome you into the PDP family. It’s been extremely pleasant to hear how well our leaders have welcomed you into the party. This has demonstrated that you are truly an Omoluabi”.

He further explained that Jandor’s decision to recognize all stakeholders in the PDP earned him great admiration in the party. On his part, Jandor expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming welcome and support by stakeholders in the PDP following his decision to join the party. He reiterated his desire to participate in a fair contest in the PDP.

“We are ready to submit ourselves to a fair contest. We all share the same aspiration to see a better Lagos that works for all. I have interacted with other Guber aspirants in the party and they have all welcomed me into the party. He added: “Equally, I have also been in touch with the party at the grassroots level.