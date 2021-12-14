Champions League: Chelsea v Lille, Man Utd v Atletico, Man City v Sporting, Liverpool v Inter

Holders Chelsea will play French side Lille in the Champions League last 16 after the draw for the knockout stages took place for a second time. A “technical problem” caused an error in the initial draw, which Uefa said had been “declared void”.
Premier League champions Manchester City face Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon while six-time winners Liverpool play three-time winners Inter Milan. Manchester United face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.
In the standout tie of the round, 13-time champions Real Madrid come up against French powerhouse Paris St-Germain.
Champions League last-16 draw:
- Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich
- Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City
- Benfica v Ajax
- Chelsea v Lille
- Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
- Villarreal v Juventus
- Inter Milan v Liverpool
- PSG v Real Madrid