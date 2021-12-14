Champions League: Chelsea v Lille, Man Utd v Atletico, Man City v Sporting, Liverpool v Inter

Holders Chelsea will play French side Lille in the Champions League last 16 after the draw for the knockout stages took place for a second time. A “technical problem” caused an error in the initial draw, which Uefa said had been “declared void”.

Premier League champions Manchester City face Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon while six-time winners Liverpool play three-time winners Inter Milan. Manchester United face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

In the standout tie of the round, 13-time champions Real Madrid come up against French powerhouse Paris St-Germain.

Champions League last-16 draw: