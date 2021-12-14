COVID-19 Red List: Nigeria has initiated steps to overturn decision – FG

Nigeria has initiated diplomatic steps to reverse the country’s inclusion into a red list by some nations. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who represented the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated at an emergency briefing by the committee on Monday.

According to him, the move is in the best interest of all parties, noting that the country is expecting a positive response within a week. He noted that the PSC has also evaluated the developments on the relationship between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stating that the Federal Government’s position is in line with established ICAO Protocols and the spirit of the BASA signed with the UAE.

Sirika insisted that Nigeria’s sovereignty remains paramount and that mutual respect will be upheld as a guiding principle in the best interest of the nation. The minister promised that the PSC will reveal the next line of action on Monday, 20th December. According to him, so far, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has been below 3,000.

Sirika added that Nigeria is yet to receive a letter circulating on social media and indicating a revised travel restriction update purportedly from the UAE.