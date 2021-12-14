Fani-Kayode challenges court’s jurisdiction to hear alleged forgery case

The arraignment of a Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, before Justice Oluwabunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court in the Ikeja area of Lagos, suffered a setback on Tuesday.

This is because the former Minister challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the charge. His lawyer, Wale Balogun told the court that the offence could not be tried in Lagos. Justice Abike-Fadipe heard arguments from the lawyer and the EFCC on whether the court could entertain this objection to the charge before a plea could be taken.

The court then fixed its ruling to Friday, December 17. Fani-Kayode was earlier arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 12 charges of allegedly procuring and using a false medical report from the Kubwa General Hospital in Abuja.

In count one, the EFCC alleged that Mr Fani-Kayode on or about the 11th of October 2021 in Lagos fraudulently procured one Dr. Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report.