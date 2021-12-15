Yuletide: NNPC assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol, says no need for panic buying

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has advised Nigerians not to engage in panic-buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol. As the people prepare for the coming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the company assured them that it has enough petrol in reserve that will last the nation beyond the festive period.

The Group General Manager (Group Public Affairs Division) of the NNPC, Garba Muhammad, gave the assurance in a statement on Tuesday. He thanked Nigerians for their continuous compliance with the company’s advisories not to engage in panic buying of petrol. Muhammad revealed that NNPC’s stock rose from a reserve of 1.7 billion litres of petrol to over two billion litres within the last one month.

Rather than getting apprehensive over the availability of the product, he asked Nigerians to enjoy the spirit of the festive season. The NNPC spokesman stated that the company would continue to work tirelessly to ensure sufficient supply of petrol to every part of the country.