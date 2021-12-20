Activist, Adeyanju condemns detention of female soldier, calls for her immediate release

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has condemned the prolonged detention and alleged violation of human rights of female soldier, Akinlabi Sofiyat by army authorities by denying her access to members of her family and refused to provide her with food, sanitary materials and medical care.

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said a female soldier, Akinlabi Sofiyat, who accepted a marriage proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, will be penalised for violating military rules and regulations.

A press statement from the convener said such gross violation of human right, abuse of power and excessive use of force is absolutely uncalled for and condemnable. Adeyanju further called for the immediate release of the detained female soldier before it sparks national global outrage.