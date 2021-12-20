Buhari condemns gruesome killings in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the renewed killings by gunmen in Kaduna State. According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Sunday, President Buhari, particularly condemned the gruesome incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, saying he was really saddened by them.

The President’s reaction came shortly after his return from Istanbul on Sunday. Bandits within the week had also killed residents in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru local governments of the state. He also extended his condolences to the Government of Kaduna State and the people in the affected local governments.

In addition, he also sent the nation’s condolences to the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Kajju on his demise. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Speaking further, President Buhari affirmed that the security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.