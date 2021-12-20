Killings: PDP asks Buhari to visit troubled areas

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari over incessant attacks and killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau states, and other parts of the country by terrorists.

In a statement signed on Sunday by its spokesperson, Debo Ologun-Agba, the party asked the President to demonstrate leadership and empathy by personally visiting the troubled states in line with his campaign promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front.

The PDP also berated APC and its leaders for finding time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Buhari’s son in Katsina State and not showing empathy for the scores of people killed in bandit attacks.