Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise with 828 new infections

The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have revealed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 223,483 with 828 additional cases confirmed on Saturday.

In its recent update on COVID-19 in the country, the NCDC said the 828 new cases were recorded in 14 states in the country. Rivers State had the highest number of cases with 188 infections confirmed in the state. “Till date, 223,483 cases have been confirmed, 211,522 cases have been discharged and 2984 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 828 new cases are reported from 14 States Rivers (188), Lagos (183), Delta (97), FCT (82), Oyo (67), Edo (54), Ekiti (34), Plateau (34), Kano (27), Anambra (22), Kaduna (19), Enugu (12), Ogun (5), and Kwara (4),” NCDC reported on its website.

The 828 new cases show the surge in the number of cases in the country maintained. On Friday, 1,584 new infections were recorded, the highest cases ever in 10 months.