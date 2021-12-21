Lawmakers mull over President Buhari’s refusal to sign electoral bill

Federal lawmakers on Tuesday mulled over President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision not to sign the electoral amendment bill into law.

The National Assembly had transmitted the bill to the President in November but, in a letter dated December 13 and forwarded to the National Assembly, he informed of his decision to withhold his signature.

By law, the National Assembly can bypass presidential assent of a bill into law through a two-third majority vote. According to Sekibo, a total of 73 signatures have been compiled for the veto.

The Senate, which went into a closed-door session over the considerations adjourned Tuesday’s session till tomorrow where a decision over the matter is expected to be made.