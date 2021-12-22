Buhari launches National Development Plan 2021-2025

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025.

The plan, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council earlier in November, was launched on Wednesday at the State House in Abuja.

Prior to the public presentation of the official document, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that the new document replaces the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme 2017- 2020.

The plan, according to her, is designed to among other things facilitate the nation’s robust development in the area of science and technology as well as achieve its agendas on the continental and global levels.