Electoral Bill: Again, Senate holds closed-door session, awaits Reps for next move

Senators resumed plenary on Wednesday with another closed-door session discussing President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the electoral act amendment bill. The closed-door session was held for a few minutes.

At the end of the session, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the lawmakers discussed President Buhari’s refusal to sign the electoral act amendment bill into law. He added that the Senators have decided to wait for their colleagues in the House of Representatives to resume before taking any action as whatever step they need to take will involve the House of Representatives.

He also said the Senate will consult with their constituents and other stakeholders during the break. Meanwhile, members of the House of Representatives are currently on holiday and their sitting has been adjourned till January next year.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila in a speech to the lawmakers on Tuesday in Abuja to mark the adjournment of the House for the Christmas and New Year break said the House will address the matter in January 2022.