FG reinstates Emirates’ flight schedule to Nigeria

The Federal Government has reinstated Emirates’ winter flight schedule to Nigeria following the offering of daily slots to Air Peace at the Dubai Airports, DXB. This is contained in a letter to the Emirates Country Manager, Nigeria signed by the Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu dated 21st December 2021.

The letter read, “Following further consultation with various stakeholders and the letter from the Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/016 dated 17th December 2021 offering Air peace airlines daily slots at Dubai airports, I wish to inform you the reinstatement of the Ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines winter schedule”.

“This approval is predicated on compliance with Dubai travel protocols as released by the Dubai airports on Friday 26th November as it affects passengers.”

Last week, the Federal Government reduced emirates airlines entry into Nigeria to once a week through Abuja airport and suspended from the Lagos following the refusal of the Dubai CAA and the Dubai Airports to grant Air Peace 3 slots it requested out of the 21 frequencies as agreed in the Bi-lateral Air Services Agreement, BASA signed by both countries.