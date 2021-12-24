Christmas: ‘Invoke the Indomitable Spirit,’ Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to rekindle hope in the country, urging them to use the Christmas season to show love to one another.

In his Christmas message on Friday, Buhari said Nigerians should use the season to “encourage ourselves so that the machinations of the wicked ones in our midst will find no place to thrive”. “It is in the midst of hardship that the true test of a nation emerges,” he added in the message.

“I urge Nigerians to invoke the indomitable spirit in us and see the present order of things as a phase that will also pass, just like other unsavory situations in the nation’s history. “This government will not abandon the promises made to Nigerians for a better lease of life.”

While noting that the diversification drive of the government “is yielding fruits,” Buhari restated the resolve to do more. “We shall continue to create opportunities for our teeming youths to ventilate their tremendous energy,” he said.