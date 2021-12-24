Christmas: Reinforce your resolve for national rebirth, PDP urges Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to further unite, show love to one another and reinforce their determination for national rebirth in line with the party’s mission to rescue and rebuild the nation from misrule.

PDP’s call was contained in a statement on Friday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary. “Indeed, Christmas which marks the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ to redeem humanity presents us with a momentous opportunity to rekindle our hope and work together as one people under God to pull our dear nation out of the quagmire of the rudderless and inhumane APC government.

“The PDP is deeply worried that in the last six years, Nigerians have been forced to mark Christmas in gloom, pain, anguish, and utter despondency following excruciating economic hardship and worsened insecurity; the result of having an incompetent and insensitive administration in office.

“The PDP is saddened that while people celebrate in other parts of the world, many Nigerian families could not afford the basic items of celebration or even travel, as they do in the past, to meet and bond with their loved ones due to high costs, worsened insecurity and deplorable state of roads which are now death traps in our country under the APC administration.